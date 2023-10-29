Avera Medical Minute
Former President Donald Trump holds campaign rally in Sioux City

By Dean Welte
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Former President Donald Trump held a rally Sunday in Sioux City for his presidential campaign.

Doors opened for the event at noon, the program started at 2 p.m., and Trump spoke at about 3 p.m. Several blocks of Pierce Street in front of the Orhepum were closed as part of Trump’s visit.

Additionally, the MLK Ground Transportation Center was closed to all public parking on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sioux City officials say this closure is at the direction of the U.S. Secret Service.

The last time Trump was in Sioux City was his visit to Sioux Gateway Airport in November 2022.

