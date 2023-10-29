Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Military dad surprises daughter as mascot at middle school pep rally

The close-knit family of five is looking forward to spending quality time together now that they are reunited. (KOKI, CLARK FAMILY, CNN)
By KOKI via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COWETA, Okla. (KOKI) - Three children in Oklahoma had the surprise of their young lives when their military father, who’s been deployed overseas, returned home early.

The first surprise took place at sixth grader Paisley Clark’s middle school pep rally on Friday. The cheerleader was asked by the school’s tiger mascot to participate in a dance off, but she politely declined.

The mascot then decided to reveal his identity: Paisley’s father, Dennis Clark, who had been serving overseas with the Oklahoma Air National Guard.

Paisley’s mother, Kaydee Clark, planned the surprise at Coweta Mission Intermediate Grade Center as well as two others for the younger Clark children, 8-year-old Paxton and 3-year-old Lillian.

“I instantly started crying. It was overwhelming emotion,” Kaydee Clark said.

The Clark family is looking forward to spending quality time together now that they are reunited.
The Clark family is looking forward to spending quality time together now that they are reunited.(Source: Clark Family, KOKI via CNN)

Dennis Clark left for training in May and deployed overseas in June, traveling to Niger and Germany. His children thought he was coming home in December.

“I knew that this one has really had a hard time with Daddy being gone. She hasn’t talked to him in six months,” said Kaydee Clark of Paisley.

The close-knit family of five is looking forward to spending quality time together now that they are reunited. In fact, Dennis Clark says that’s the best part of being home.

“Being back with my family, spending time with the kids,” he said.

The family plans to travel to Walt Disney World over the holidays, according to Kaydee Clark.

Copyright 2023 KOKI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday, northbound traffic on Interstate 29 near Exit 42 was shut down and rerouted after...
Snow impacts travel on interstates
A Sioux Falls woman is speaking out about her experience at a local hospital earlier this month...
Sioux Falls mom deals with bed bugs in hospital delivery room
During the checks, an underage subject attempted to purchase alcohol at the businesses.
Sioux Falls business fails alcohol compliance check
An official motions while standing by a down marker during the first half of an NCAA college...
How to Watch the South Dakota State vs. South Dakota Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 28
City and state leaders speak at Sioux Falls Public Safety Campus holds grand opening
City and state leaders speak at Sioux Falls Public Safety Campus grand opening

Latest News

Palestinians pass by the destruction after the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
Israel strikes near Gaza’s largest hospital after accusing Hamas of using it as a base
The close-knit family of five is looking forward to spending quality time together now that...
Military dad surprises 3 children after returning from deployment
Northern State volleyball celebrates a point at Augustana
Northern volleyball wins in four at Augie
Northwestern's Konnor McQuillan runs for a touchdown against Morningside
Northwestern rallies in winter wonderland to beat Morningside