Musician of the Month: Tim Wolf

NASHVILLE (Dakota News Now) - Growing up in Carpenter, South Dakota meant a lot of farm work for Tim Wolf. He learned a lot compared to people who did not grow up with an agricultural background.

When he was growing up and out in the community, music found a way to him through the church choir.

Upon graduation from the South Dakota School of Mines, he began playing in bands and getting serious about mastering the guitar. Music took him across the country and at one point, he found himself in Delaware with a guitar instructor.

“It was basically all I did when I wasn’t working,” Wolf said. “In fact, I played my guitar so much, that I actually had a backache and I went to the doctor. They said are you doing anything that’s repetitive motion? Yeah, I play guitar eight hours a day on the weekends,” he said jokingly.

Wolf began pursuing his dream when a good friend asked why he was not doing so while he still could. It is a conversation that has stuck with him since, and he has been working in Nashville with the goal of one day completing 20 music projects in his lifetime.

He has 17 more to go and is releasing his latest album shortly. It follows his extended play and his first album Everything I Learned In Grade School. Chasing the dream has not been absent challenges he admits.

“I recognize the industry is probably the hardest job I’ve ever done,” he said. “The music industry is incredibly difficult, and also it will suck your soul out.”

It does not take away his love for making music and sharing his talent with others in Tennessee and of course back home in South Dakota.

“South Dakota made me who I am. South Dakota is very much a part of who I am and always will be.”

