Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Musician of the Month: Tim Wolf

Carpenter, SD native Tim Wolf is the October Musician of the Month
By Sam Wright
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE (Dakota News Now) - Growing up in Carpenter, South Dakota meant a lot of farm work for Tim Wolf. He learned a lot compared to people who did not grow up with an agricultural background.

When he was growing up and out in the community, music found a way to him through the church choir.

Upon graduation from the South Dakota School of Mines, he began playing in bands and getting serious about mastering the guitar. Music took him across the country and at one point, he found himself in Delaware with a guitar instructor.

“It was basically all I did when I wasn’t working,” Wolf said. “In fact, I played my guitar so much, that I actually had a backache and I went to the doctor. They said are you doing anything that’s repetitive motion? Yeah, I play guitar eight hours a day on the weekends,” he said jokingly.

Wolf began pursuing his dream when a good friend asked why he was not doing so while he still could. It is a conversation that has stuck with him since, and he has been working in Nashville with the goal of one day completing 20 music projects in his lifetime.

He has 17 more to go and is releasing his latest album shortly. It follows his extended play and his first album Everything I Learned In Grade School. Chasing the dream has not been absent challenges he admits.

“I recognize the industry is probably the hardest job I’ve ever done,” he said. “The music industry is incredibly difficult, and also it will suck your soul out.”

It does not take away his love for making music and sharing his talent with others in Tennessee and of course back home in South Dakota.

“South Dakota made me who I am. South Dakota is very much a part of who I am and always will be.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday, northbound traffic on Interstate 29 near Exit 42 was shut down and rerouted after...
Snow impacts travel on interstates
A Sioux Falls woman is speaking out about her experience at a local hospital earlier this month...
Sioux Falls mom deals with bed bugs in hospital delivery room
During the checks, an underage subject attempted to purchase alcohol at the businesses.
Sioux Falls business fails alcohol compliance check
An official motions while standing by a down marker during the first half of an NCAA college...
How to Watch the South Dakota State vs. South Dakota Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 28
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

Upon graduation from the South Dakota School of Mines, he began playing in bands and getting...
Musician of the Month: Tim Wolf
Sunday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley
Mount Rushmore with snow on Washington's coat and head under a blue sky.
Mount Rushmore winter hours of operation begin November 1
Northern State volleyball celebrates a point at Augustana
Northern volleyball wins in four at Augie