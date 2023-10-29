Avera Medical Minute
Northern volleyball outlasts Augustana

By Zach Borg and Northern State Athletics
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 1:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score:

NSU 3, AU 1

Records: NSU 17-6 (9-5 NSIC), AU 9-14 (6-8 NSIC)

Attendance: 438 

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • The Wolves opened with a 25-22 victory in set one, however fell 25-23 in set two
  • NSU rallied back from behind in the third taking a 26-24 set victory and sealed the match with a 25-19 win in set four
  • Northern recorded a match high 54 kills, 53 assists, 92 digs, and 14 blocks, adding six service aces
  • The 92 digs is a 4-set match high for the Wolves this season and the 14 blocks land one behind their current season high
  • Abby Brooks led three Wolves in double figures with 18 kills, hitting a team leading .484
  • Follow that up with Abby-squared, Abby Meister notching a team leading 27 digs, averaging 6.75 per set
  • Reese Johnson followed with 16 digs, while the pair each recorded two aces
  • Keri Walker dished out 49 assists, averaging 12.25 per set, and added 11 digs and four blocks

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

  • Abby Brooks: 18 kills, .484 attack%, 4 blocks, 3 digs
  • Hanna Thompson: 15 kills, .295 attack%, 3 digs, 1 block
  • Natalia Szybinska: 11 kills, 7 digs, 6 blocks (career high)
  • Keri Walker: 49 assists, 11 digs, 4 blocks, 2 kills
  • Abby Meister: 27 digs, 2 aces
  • Reese Johnson: 16 digs, 2 aces
  • Sara Moberg: 14 digs

UP NEXT

The Wolves continue their road trip next Friday and Saturday opening the month of November at Concordia-St. Paul and Winona State. Serve start times are set for 6 p.m. on Friday in St. Paul and 4 p.m. on Saturday in Winona.

