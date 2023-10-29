Northern volleyball outlasts Augustana
Wolves top Vikings in four sets
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 1:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score:
NSU 3, AU 1
Records: NSU 17-6 (9-5 NSIC), AU 9-14 (6-8 NSIC)
Attendance: 438
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Wolves opened with a 25-22 victory in set one, however fell 25-23 in set two
- NSU rallied back from behind in the third taking a 26-24 set victory and sealed the match with a 25-19 win in set four
- Northern recorded a match high 54 kills, 53 assists, 92 digs, and 14 blocks, adding six service aces
- The 92 digs is a 4-set match high for the Wolves this season and the 14 blocks land one behind their current season high
- Abby Brooks led three Wolves in double figures with 18 kills, hitting a team leading .484
- Follow that up with Abby-squared, Abby Meister notching a team leading 27 digs, averaging 6.75 per set
- Reese Johnson followed with 16 digs, while the pair each recorded two aces
- Keri Walker dished out 49 assists, averaging 12.25 per set, and added 11 digs and four blocks
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Abby Brooks: 18 kills, .484 attack%, 4 blocks, 3 digs
- Hanna Thompson: 15 kills, .295 attack%, 3 digs, 1 block
- Natalia Szybinska: 11 kills, 7 digs, 6 blocks (career high)
- Keri Walker: 49 assists, 11 digs, 4 blocks, 2 kills
- Abby Meister: 27 digs, 2 aces
- Reese Johnson: 16 digs, 2 aces
- Sara Moberg: 14 digs
UP NEXT
The Wolves continue their road trip next Friday and Saturday opening the month of November at Concordia-St. Paul and Winona State. Serve start times are set for 6 p.m. on Friday in St. Paul and 4 p.m. on Saturday in Winona.
