Northern volleyball outlasts Augustana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score:

NSU 3, AU 1

Records: NSU 17-6 (9-5 NSIC), AU 9-14 (6-8 NSIC)

Attendance: 438

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Wolves opened with a 25-22 victory in set one, however fell 25-23 in set two

NSU rallied back from behind in the third taking a 26-24 set victory and sealed the match with a 25-19 win in set four

Northern recorded a match high 54 kills, 53 assists, 92 digs, and 14 blocks, adding six service aces

The 92 digs is a 4-set match high for the Wolves this season and the 14 blocks land one behind their current season high

Abby Brooks led three Wolves in double figures with 18 kills, hitting a team leading .484

Follow that up with Abby-squared, Abby Meister notching a team leading 27 digs, averaging 6.75 per set

Reese Johnson followed with 16 digs, while the pair each recorded two aces