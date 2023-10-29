Avera Medical Minute
Oaklyn Foundation continues to help families dealing with loss

October is recognized as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Month and the Oaklyn Foundation is a non-profit that has helped more than 900 mothers deal with that loss.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCK RAPIDS, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - October is recognized as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Month and the Oaklyn Foundation is a non-profit that has helped more than 900 mothers deal with that loss.

Dakota News Now Photojournalist Sam Tastad had the opportunity to sit down with the Rock Rapids native who founded the organization that supports those in South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa.

You can learn more about the Oaklyn Foundation at OaklynFoudation.com.

