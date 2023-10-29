Peaceful protest calling for ceasefire in Gaza held in Sioux Falls, ‘This is a humanity issue’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In the three weeks since Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel, the conflict has only increased and thousands of both Israeli and Gaza residents have been killed.

On Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., a peaceful protest was held on 41st Street and Kiwanis Avenue calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“This is a humanity issue. The people in Congress need to respond to this,” said organizer Mohamed Shariff. “You see protests all over the world, and all over the states. It’s anyone with a conscience as a human being is supposed to stand up for the people that are being oppressed.”

Mohamed also said that some of the community members who took part in Saturday’s protest have lost family members in Gaza.

