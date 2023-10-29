Rep. Dusty Johnson optimistic about new House Speaker

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After Kevin McCarthy was ousted as the Speaker of the House, three weeks of gridlock followed.

Last Wednesday, Louisiana Republican Mike Johnson was voted in as House Speaker by his fellow members by a vote of 220 to 209.

Johnson received unanimous support from all Republicans on the vote, including South Dakota’s lone representative, Dusty Johnson.

“I’ve talked to the speaker and he and I are going to do everything we can together with our colleagues to make sure we stop the D.C. games and instead get focused on passing a farm bill, passing an annual defense bill, making sure we get our appropriations done, we secure this border and we help our allies. Let’s get this done,” Rep. Johnson said.

House Speaker Johnson will have his work cut out for him with the short-term spending bill that avoided the last government shutdown running out on November 17.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.