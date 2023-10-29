Trick-or-treaters roam downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Halloween weekend brought several fun activities to Sioux Falls, including the annual DTSF Trick-or-Treat on Sunday.

In total, 32 businesses participated in this year’s event from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., and hundreds of children and parents roamed downtown.

“Last year was a beautiful day and we had so many kids we ran out of candy really quickly,” said Katie Krantz with VanDeWalle Architects. “A couple years ago, it was raining and there was no one here, so we didn’t know what to expect today. So we’re really excited about the turnout.”

“We’re having, I think, a blast,” said Rick Groen who was trick-or-treating with his son Ryker. “We just got down here and it’s pretty cold from years past. Last year it was like 65 degrees.”

The event gives parents an opportunity to get some extra use out of their kids’ costumes while also being able to do some shopping of their own while downtown.

