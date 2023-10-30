Avera Medical Minute
Broncos blast Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake it Off’ after beating Chiefs in surprising victory

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Denver.(Jack Dempsey | AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DENVER (Gray News) – The Denver Broncos celebrated their win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday with a move that fans are calling petty but hilarious.

The Broncos ended their 16-game losing streak, beating the Chiefs 24-9.

As the final seconds of the clock ran out, the speakers at Empower Field in Denver played Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off.”

Video taken from inside the stadium shows the team celebrating their win as Broncos cheerleaders dance to Swift’s hit song.

Swift is currently dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift was not at the game in Denver on Sunday. Fans have joked that she is now the good luck charm for the Chiefs.

Since debuting their relationship, the Chiefs have won every game that Swift has attended, and they have lost every time she is not there.

Social media users thought the choice of post-game music on Sunday was a funny jab from the Broncos to the Chiefs.

“Now this is the pettiness I’m here for,” one fan wrote on X.

