Empty alcohol bottles allegedly thrown at SDSU marching band

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - College football brings a unique atmosphere to any campus. It’s not just the football team alone, but all of the included gameday pieces including a marching band. But at South Dakota State, a member of The Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band said the group has had to deal with items being thrown at them by their own student section.

Michael Garofalo has been in The Pride of the Dakotas marching band for four years, and is also a part of the Student’s Association. It’s something he sought out when he got to South Dakota State.

“I looked at it as kind of an opportunity to do something new. In high school, we just did parade marching, but in college we do the halftime shows at every football game and the pregame shows,” Garofalo said.

But lately not only have he and others been dealing with playing on football gamedays, he said they’ve had to deal with their fellow students. Garofalo said empty bottles of alcohol have been thrown into the band section at games starting last year, but it’s been becoming more frequent this year.

“Students would just be throwing either out of the student section and into the band section, or within the student section even, empty bottles of what they call shooters, which is just a bottle of alcohol that’s about this big,” Garofalo said.

Most of the items thrown have been shooter bottles, or containers about 50 milliliters in size, being thrown from the student section next to them in the stands. The worst incident came on September 30, when SDSU played North Dakota. Halfway through the game, Garofalo said it got so bad that law enforcement and security had to intervene. But since then, they haven’t had anything thrown at them with added security. That includes the Hobo Day game a couple of weeks ago.

“I think a lot of people saw that as a pretty effective deterrent, because after that it stopped for the rest of the game. It was pretty calm. And then we did have officers stationed in and around the band section for Hobo Day, which I think really helped kind of quell any sort of incidents that would have popped up. Because Hobo Day was perfectly fine,” Garofalo said.

When Dakota News Now asked South Dakota State University officials for comment, the university referred to a post made on X by Director of Athletic Bands Kevin Kessler. In the post, Kessler thanked law enforcement, security, university staff and student leaders for helping to deescalate the situation.

Garofalo said while he’s thankful things have been quiet for now, what he really wants is the respect from his peers during gameday.

“For us to kind of volunteer our entire Saturdays doing things for the atmosphere in the stadium, and then for people to just kind of discount that and act inappropriately, and make it more difficult for us to do our job is really frustrating,” Garofalo said.

Garofalo said the members of the band that he spoke with said that none of the incidents have made them want to stop performing in the band. He also said he’s hopeful that further intervention from security and law enforcement will prevent something like this from happening again.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.