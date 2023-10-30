GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 10 (10-29-23)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The final weekend of October brought rain, snow and some of the most heated action of the local football season featuring the continuing prep football playoffs in South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota as well as top ranked college showdowns in the NAIA between #1 Northwestern and #3 Morningside and in the FCS between #1 South Dakota State and #4 South Dakota!

Check out the top moments in our latest edition of Gridiron Greatness!

