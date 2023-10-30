Avera Medical Minute
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 10 (10-29-23)

Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in prep and college football!
Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in prep and college football
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The final weekend of October brought rain, snow and some of the most heated action of the local football season featuring the continuing prep football playoffs in South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota as well as top ranked college showdowns in the NAIA between #1 Northwestern and #3 Morningside and in the FCS between #1 South Dakota State and #4 South Dakota!

Check out the top moments in our latest edition of Gridiron Greatness!

