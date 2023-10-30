Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Matters of the State: Prison transparency tactics; Jackley on Meta lawsuit

This week on Matters of the State, we examine the latest tensions stemming from the plans for the new state penitentiary in Lincoln County.
By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, we examine the latest tensions stemming from the plans for the new state penitentiary in Lincoln County.

Residents and county commissioners continued to express their frustrations with a lack of communication from the state and the Department of Corrections.

Rep. Kevin Jensen (R-Canton) joins us to discuss his concerns about the proposed prison site, and why he’s disappointed with how the project is being handled.

We also sit down with South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley to discuss the state joining a lawsuit against Meta, as well as his legislative agenda, fentanyl in South Dakota, attempting to work with Congress. You can watch our full conversation below.

Meantime, Rep. Dusty Johnson weighs in getting back to business in the U.S. House and whether he ever considered running for House Speaker, and Sen. John Thune reflects on his recent wartime visit to Israel.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
American hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in England
On Saturday, northbound traffic on Interstate 29 near Exit 42 was shut down and rerouted after...
Snow impacts travel on interstates
A Sioux Falls woman is speaking out about her experience at a local hospital earlier this month...
Sioux Falls mom deals with bed bugs in hospital delivery room
During the checks, an underage subject attempted to purchase alcohol at the businesses.
Sioux Falls business fails alcohol compliance check
Peaceful protest calling for ceasefire in Gaza held in Sioux Falls
Peaceful protest calling for ceasefire in Gaza held in Sioux Falls, ‘This is a humanity issue’

Latest News

SDSU Head Coach Jimmy Rogers and his football team prepare to take the field at USD
Gridiron Greatness-Week 10 (10-29-23)
Sunday Night's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley
This week on Matters of the State, we examine the latest tensions stemming from the plans for...
Matters of the State: Prison transparency tactics; Jackley on Meta lawsuit
MOTS Xtra: Jackley on Meta lawsuit, 2024 agenda, working with Congress