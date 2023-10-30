Matters of the State: Prison transparency tactics; Jackley on Meta lawsuit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, we examine the latest tensions stemming from the plans for the new state penitentiary in Lincoln County.

Residents and county commissioners continued to express their frustrations with a lack of communication from the state and the Department of Corrections.

Rep. Kevin Jensen (R-Canton) joins us to discuss his concerns about the proposed prison site, and why he’s disappointed with how the project is being handled.

We also sit down with South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley to discuss the state joining a lawsuit against Meta, as well as his legislative agenda, fentanyl in South Dakota, attempting to work with Congress. You can watch our full conversation below.

Meantime, Rep. Dusty Johnson weighs in getting back to business in the U.S. House and whether he ever considered running for House Speaker, and Sen. John Thune reflects on his recent wartime visit to Israel.

I joined a bipartisan group of my colleagues in Tel Aviv to show our unwavering support for Israel.



If we want to see the entire world, including this region, be a safer, more secure, and more stable place, organizations like Hamas have to be eliminated. pic.twitter.com/Jq6nOK7YJf — Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) October 22, 2023

