Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Mother and two daughters beat breast cancer together

It began with Mary Haberstich, who went in for a normal check-up when her doctor recommended her yearly mammogram.
It began with Mary Haberstich, who went in for a normal check-up when her doctor recommended her yearly mammogram.
By Chanel-Taylar McCarthy
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As breast cancer awareness month ends, survivors and those battling reflect on their journeys.

Including two sisters and their mother, who received consecutive diagnoses.

In 2020, the world shut down due to the coronavirus. It caused families to live in seclusion as years passed by. It began with Mary Haberstich, who went in for a normal check-up when her doctor recommended her yearly mammogram.

“My doctor’s assistant said you’re due for your yearly mammogram today, would you like to go ahead and do that today,” Mary explained.

Doctors revealed it was triple-negative breast cancer. An aggressive form that grows rapidly. Soon after Mary’s diagnosis, her mother, Nancy, received hers.

“It was time for me to have a mammogram,” Nancy said. “It came back that I had the same type of tumor, the fast-growing.”

Nancy said though she couldn’t physically be there for her daughter, she was hopeful that they would both get through it.

“When you’re the mother, it’s like just ask me I’ll tell you what to do, but that doesn’t work.”

Having received the news of her mother and sister, Hannah Yates decided to get genetic testing to try to get ahead of a diagnosis. That’s when Hannah found out she was positive for the BRACH-1 gene, associated with breast cancer.

Two years later, Hannah was diagnosed.

“I had a mammogram, and wasn’t even home before my results came back,” Hannah said. “I had a double mastectomy and didn’t have to have chemo, I’ve been cancer-free for a year and a half.”

The other two women Nancy and Mary underwent chemo-therapy after getting their mastectomy.

Today all three ladies are cancer-free. They encourage women to not just rely on self-exams but to make appointments for mammograms often.

The American Cancer Society recommends mammograms at least once a year.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown police car (file)
Teenage girl shot in Watertown
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
American hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in England
On Saturday, northbound traffic on Interstate 29 near Exit 42 was shut down and rerouted after...
Snow impacts travel on interstates
A Sioux Falls woman is speaking out about her experience at a local hospital earlier this month...
Sioux Falls mom deals with bed bugs in hospital delivery room
During the checks, an underage subject attempted to purchase alcohol at the businesses.
Sioux Falls business fails alcohol compliance check

Latest News

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
One dead in Walworth County crash
Utility task vehicles, better known as UTVs or side-by-sides, in the Black Hills.
Forest Service floats fee increase as latest response to Black Hills UTV surge
Sioux Falls police arrest man following assault in car
The Salvation Army serves Thanksgiving meal
Sioux Falls Salvation Army registration for Thanksgiving meals now open
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says