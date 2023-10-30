Avera Medical Minute
Northern State takes cold win in Sioux Falls over Augustana

A late goal from Megan Fastenau secures a Wolves win at Augustana.
By Cooper Seamer and NSU Athletics
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Northern State women’s soccer shut-out Augustana University, 1-0 on Sunday. The shut-out saw Megan Fastenau score the game winning goal for the Wolves, her sixth goal of the season. Northern held down the third place standing with the win, sitting with 26 conference points heading into the final week of the regular season. 

THE QUICK DETAILS Final Score: NSU 1, AU 0Records: NSU 8-3-5 (7-1-5 NSIC), AU 9-5-3 (7-4-2 NSIC) Attendance: 182 

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • The two teams played 60 minutes of scoreless soccer to open the contest
  • Northern State held off numerous attacks by Augustana, defending six shots in the second half
  • Megan Fastenau broke through hitting the back of the net at the 77-minute mark
  • The Wolves defense was led by Alexus Townsend with six saves in her seventh shut-out of 2023
  • Northern was out-shot by Augustana in total shots, 17-8, and shots-on-goal 8-5
  • NSU tallied six fouls to Augie’s 13

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

  • Megan Fastenau: 1 goal, 2 shots, 1 shot-on-goal
  • Hannah Smith: 3 shots, 2 shots-on-goal
  • Alexus Townsend: 6 saves, shut-out win

NEXT UP: Northern State makes their way back to Aberdeen for their final regular season game to face off against University of Mary on Thursday. Kick-off time is set for 5:30 p.m. from the Athletic & Recreation Fields.

Recap courtesy of Northern State University Athletics.

