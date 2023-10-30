One dead in Walworth County crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man from Hoven was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Selby last week.

Around 5:28 p.m. on Thursday evening, a 2016 Ford Taurus was driving westbound on US Hwy 12 near mile marker 217. The Taurus started passing a semi/tractor pulling a tanker and did not see a 1995 Ford F150 driving eastbound.

The Taurus and F150 collided, each on the front driver side fender, nearly head on.

The F150 came to a final rest on the road and the Taurus came to a final rest in the south ditch. US Hwy 12 was closed in this location for about 4.5 hours.

The driver of the 2016 Ford Taurus, Ty Fuehrer, age 21,of Herreid, SD sustained minor injuries. Seatbelt use is under investigation.

The driver of the 1995 Ford 150, 73-year-old Gordon Huber of Hoven, SD sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

