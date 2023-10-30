Representative Dusty Johnson wants to focus on mental health reform over gun control

Avera Medical Minute
Representative Johnson says we need to examine the root cause of violence in this country and suggests it is a mental health issue.(KOTA KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Following a mass shooting in Maine that left 18 dead and more injured, Congressmen and women have been asked all week what they think is the cause of gun violence in this county.

South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson was among the legislators asked about the recent tragedy and he says that gun control legislation may not be the solution. Johnson remarked that gun crime has continued to trend upward despite any gun control laws passed in the last few years.

When talking about why these tragedies happen, Representative Johnson suggested that mental health problems are the root cause.

”I don’t think that we can accept this as the norm, I think everything in us needs to say absolutely not and we know that America even aside from these mass shootings, America is a very violent country,” said Representative Johnson.

Johnson added that he thinks focusing on giving those struggling with their mental health support would be more effective than any form of gun control legislation.

