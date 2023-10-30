Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sanford receives $60,000 grant to provide lodging support for people in cancer treatment

Monday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Patients navigating cancer treatment at Sanford Health will have help with lodging thanks to a grant from The American Cancer Society.

To help alleviate some of the financial burden of cancer treatment, the American Cancer Society awarded a $60,000 lodging grant to Sanford Health.

The grant is one of 91 lodging grants totaling $2.5 million awarded to health systems nationwide.

Sanford reports that the funding will allow health systems to provide eligible patients an estimated 32,000 nights of free lodging during treatment.

“Being able to provide lodging assistance for patients who travel for cancer care alleviates a burden, providing easier access to care and an increased focus on treatments,” said Rachel Wagemann, executive director of Sanford Cancer Center Sioux Falls. “Being able to offer shelter and an opportunity for patients to stay close to campus during treatment makes a patient’s cancer journey just a bit easier. Many patients have expressed sincere gratitude for the lodging and gas assistance provided by the American Cancer Society grants and as caregivers we are equally as thankful.”

“Not having access to high-quality cancer treatment due to where you live contributes to the disparities we see in cancer outcomes. It’s important to provide the funding and programming needed to keep the cost of a hotel room from impacting survival,” said Dr. Arif Kamal, chief patient officer for the American Cancer Society. “The local health systems we partner with across the country use this funding to deliver assistance directly to the patients who need it most.”

In addition to providing lodging funding to health systems, the American Cancer Society runs over 30 Hope Lodge communities that provide a free place to stay during treatment.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
American hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in England
On Saturday, northbound traffic on Interstate 29 near Exit 42 was shut down and rerouted after...
Snow impacts travel on interstates
A Sioux Falls woman is speaking out about her experience at a local hospital earlier this month...
Sioux Falls mom deals with bed bugs in hospital delivery room
During the checks, an underage subject attempted to purchase alcohol at the businesses.
Sioux Falls business fails alcohol compliance check
Peaceful protest calling for ceasefire in Gaza held in Sioux Falls
Peaceful protest calling for ceasefire in Gaza held in Sioux Falls, ‘This is a humanity issue’

Latest News

Create a ‘spooktacular’ Halloween charcuterie board
Create a ‘spooktacular’ Halloween charcuterie board
Create a ‘spooktacular’ Halloween charcuterie board
Create a ‘spooktacular’ Halloween charcuterie board
National Magic Week with Spellbound Entertainment
National Magic Week with Spellbound Entertainment
National Magic Week with Spellbound Entertainment
National Magic Week with Spellbound Entertainment