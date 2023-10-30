Avera Medical Minute
SD state record walleye caught near Mobridge

Aaron Schuck of Bismarck with his S.D. sate record-breaking Walleye.
Aaron Schuck of Bismarck with his S.D. sate record-breaking Walleye.
By J.R. Havens
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MOBRIDGE, S.D. (KFYR) - A South Dakota state record walleye was caught Friday on Lake Oahe south of Mobridge.

43-year-old Aaron Schuck of Bismarck caught the 16-pound eight-ounce fish using a Walleye Nations reaper crankbait.

He took it to Oahe Sunset Lodge to have it weighed.

A South Dakota Game and Fish biologist weighed it as well.

Georgine Chytka held the previous South Dakota record. She caught it at the Fort Randall Tailrace on the Missouri River in November 2002. It weighed 16 pounds, two ounces, and broke a then 23-year-old state record by nearly a pound.

“I was shocked. It was a long-time dream of mine. All I wanted to catch was a 14 pounder and now I have my name in the record books,” says Schuck.

