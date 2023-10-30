Sioux Falls police arrest man following assault in car

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police arrested a man over the weekend after he assaulted a woman in his vehicle in Sioux Falls.

The suspect — Antwaunettius Powell — was charged with DUI 4th, Driving Revoked, Open Container in a motor vehicle, and a related Aggravated Assault charge.

Powell was driving through Sioux Falls with a female occupant. He assaulted her in the car.

The victim requested he pull over, and he complied.

She exited the vehicle, went to a nearby residence, and called the police.

Powell was found at another location and was arrested on the above charges.

