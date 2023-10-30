Sioux Falls Salvation Army registration for Thanksgiving meals now open

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the holidays approaching, the Salvation Army in Sioux Falls is now accepting registrations for its Thanksgiving meals program.

The program is open to any family in need.

The program provides a box of traditional Thanksgiving food items, along with a gift certificate to purchase a turkey or ham from Hy-Vee.

The last day to register is Nov. 3.

Meal boxes will be ready for pick up on Nov. 15 or 16.

You can register here.

