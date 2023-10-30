South Dakota Blockchain Institute hosting symposium

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Leaders of the new South Dakota Blockchain Institute participated in a discussion at the Sioux Falls Rotary on Monday.

South Dakota Blockchain Institute was established in late 2021 to advocate for and educate leaders in the pro-business state.

“What our focus is on with the South Dakota Blockchain Institute is the technology more than the tokens and currency. How can blockchain technology — the decentralized component of that — impact our daily lives and move the state of South Dakota forward a little bit?” said Ben Weiner, CEO of Benaiah Co.

The South Dakota Blockchain Institute is holding a fall symposium on Thursday at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. It will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

