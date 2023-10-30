South Dakota State scores five in conference semi-final, will play Omaha in championship

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State recovered from giving up an early goal to find the back of the net five consecutive times en route to closing out a 5-2 victory over Oral Roberts on Sunday, Oct. 29, in the Summit League Championship semifinals at Fishback Soccer Park.

Oral Roberts jumped ahead early in the matchup by getting off to an aggressive start. The Golden Eagles registered the first three shots of the contest, with the third coming through a crowd of players in front of goal and into the net by Kennedy Langebartels, to put ORU up 1-0 in the fifth minute of action.

It took some time for SDSU to get its footing, but the Jackrabbits took over the match when they did. The Jacks recorded six shots over the next 10 minutes of play forcing two saves by ORU goalkeeper Alexa Riefer.

The Jackrabbits tied the margin at 1-1 in the 19th minute. Avery LeBlanc lost her footing at the top of the box, but gained her composure to take the ball away from a Golden Eagle defender and struck a shot into the top corner of the goal. SDSU scored the eventual game-winning goal three minutes later. Birna Bjornsdottir dished the ball to Avery Murdzek who passed it over to the left flank to Laney Murdzek. SDSU’s junior midfielder had a free run into the left side of the box and booted the ball past the Golden Eagle keeper to make it 2-1 in the 22nd minute.

The Jackrabbits added another goal before the end of the half. Katherine Jones snuck a left-footed pass through the Oral Roberts defense to Avery Murdzek. The Summit League Midfielder of the Year made a move past ORU’s Riefer and calmly struck a shot into the net to put the Jackrabbits ahead 3-1 in the 29th minute.

South Dakota State put the game out of reach to begin the second half. A Taryn Hettich shot was deflected off an ORU defender and found its way to Kayla Anderson. SDSU’s senior forward put the shot in past the keeper and Hettich was credited for the assist in the 48th minute. Less than a minute later, SDSU made it a 5-1 score. Bjornsodttir crossed a pass into the box from the right flank and Katelyn Beulke one-timed a shot in for the goal in the 49th minute.

Oral Roberts continued to attack and produced a 69th minute goal. However, SDSU kept the Golden Eagles at an arms distance with a 19-12 edge in shots, while Jocelyn Tanner made six saves in goal for the Jackrabbits.

The Jackrabbits advance to The Summit League Tournament Championship with the victory over the Golden Eagles. It’s the third finals appearance for the Jacks in the previous five seasons and their eight overall showing in a Summit League title match. The Jackrabbits will host Omaha in the Summit League Championship, after the Mavericks defeated top-seeded Denver on penalty kicks late Sunday night.

Recap courtesy of South Dakota State University Athletics.

