Teenage girl shot in Watertown

Monday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after the Watertown Police Department received a call about a teenage girl who had been shot.

According to KWAT News, the call came in just after 8 p.m. on Sunday night from Burger King on Highway 212, but that’s not where the incident had occurred.

Upon arrival, police found a 17-year-old girl who had been shot in the foot at an apartment earlier where three people had been drinking.

While consuming alcohol, the group in the apartment had started handling a loaded pistol. At one point, a 16 year-old boy inadvertently shot the teenage girl

Police executed a search warrant at the apartment and then arrested the 16 year-old on charges of Possession of a Firearm While Intoxicated, Possession of a Pistol by a Minor, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Simple Assault, DUI, and Underage Possession of Alcohol.

The girl was taken to Prairie Lakes Hospital where she was treated and released.

The address of the apartment was not released by police, nor were the names of the individuals involved.

Monday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
Sioux Falls Ukrainians and friends take part in 'World's Longest Marathon'
Monday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Aaron Doudna
