Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: A dedicated senior at Waverly

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A senior at Waverly/South Shore High School is forging his own path in education by becoming the first person in his family to attend college.

Samuel Waldner has attended Waverly/South Shore High School for four years and has never ceased to impress his teachers and classmates.

“Samuel is an excellent student. He’s does very well academically and socially. He is all-around a very good student,” said Abby Kwasniewski, the Waverly/South Shore High School Counselor.

As Samuel prepares to depart the school, he acknowledges just how hard it will be to leave.

“Yeah, it’s going to be really tough for me. I feel as if I have a really good relations with all the teachers in here. Not being able to see them everyday during school when I go off to college, it’s going to kind of hurt not seeing their faces, talking with them, just enjoying their classes,” said Samuel.

He’s known within the school as someone who faces challenges head-on.

“He’s going to DSU into the computer science program. He does, he takes on challenges head-on every time and enjoys them. That’s kind of hard to find in youth nowadays, so that’s really great for him,” said Kwasniewski.

When it comes to challenges, Samuel has faced his fair share.

“I’m actually a first-generation college student in my family. We haven’t had anyone go far into education for many generations as my parents didn’t even make it to high school. Where they were located, they didn’t offer that. They came from a colony and they left so that we would have a better chance at education and going forth with our dreams,” said Samuel.

For being chosen as our Scholar of the Week, Samuel will receive a scholarship from Codington-Clark Electric Cooperative, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

