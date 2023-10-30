Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Watch out for a Little Wind

Temperatures Will Slowly Warm up
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine around most of the region today with just a few clouds up to the north. The wind is going to pick back up. Wind gusts around 30 mph will be possible as we head through the rest of today. Highs today will be in the 30s and 40s, but it will feel even cooler with that wind!

Halloween is looking like a pretty chilly day! Highs will be in the 30s for most of the region and we’ll stay breezy with wind gusts around 30 or 40 mph. The wind will die down Tuesday night, but it’s going to be cold for trick-or-treating. Trick-or-treat temps will be in the 20s, so make sure you and the kids are wearing some warm clothes underneath those costumes!

Temperatures will gradually warm up through the rest of the week. Highs will slowly be warming up through the rest of the week. The 40s will be back on Wednesday with 50s returning Friday. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Don’t forget -- Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend, so you set your clocks back one hour Saturday night!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
American hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in England
On Saturday, northbound traffic on Interstate 29 near Exit 42 was shut down and rerouted after...
Snow impacts travel on interstates
A Sioux Falls woman is speaking out about her experience at a local hospital earlier this month...
Sioux Falls mom deals with bed bugs in hospital delivery room
During the checks, an underage subject attempted to purchase alcohol at the businesses.
Sioux Falls business fails alcohol compliance check
Peaceful protest calling for ceasefire in Gaza held in Sioux Falls
Peaceful protest calling for ceasefire in Gaza held in Sioux Falls, ‘This is a humanity issue’

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Windy Start to the Week
Sunday Night's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley
Sunday Evening's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley
Sunday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley