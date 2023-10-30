Watch out for a Little Wind

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine around most of the region today with just a few clouds up to the north. The wind is going to pick back up. Wind gusts around 30 mph will be possible as we head through the rest of today. Highs today will be in the 30s and 40s, but it will feel even cooler with that wind!

Halloween is looking like a pretty chilly day! Highs will be in the 30s for most of the region and we’ll stay breezy with wind gusts around 30 or 40 mph. The wind will die down Tuesday night, but it’s going to be cold for trick-or-treating. Trick-or-treat temps will be in the 20s, so make sure you and the kids are wearing some warm clothes underneath those costumes!

Temperatures will gradually warm up through the rest of the week. Highs will slowly be warming up through the rest of the week. The 40s will be back on Wednesday with 50s returning Friday. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Don’t forget -- Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend, so you set your clocks back one hour Saturday night!

