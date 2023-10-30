What lies ahead for South Dakota and South Dakota State after Jackrabbit dominance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The dust is all settled now in the DakotaDome, and Saturday’s contest between South Dakota and South Dakota State was never in question. The Jackrabbits continue their march to the playoffs with a 37-3 win over the Coyotes.

For the Jacks it’s a rebound after a touch matchup against Southern Illinois and a needed boost headed into the Dakota Marker game next week. For the Yotes though, it’s a reality check with only a few weeks left in the season.

A slow start for the Jackrabbits quickly turned around in the second quarter, as they posted 17 points to give themselves a two score lead headed into halftime. From there, South Dakota State put together long drives to prevent any South Dakota comeback.

Head Coach Jimmy Rogers said this was one of the most complete games the team has put together so far this season. He said especially on defense, this was a true showing of what they’re capable of when fully healthy and playing at their best.

“Defensively, this is kind of what we expect. We lost a couple of key players last year, but we’ve got to reload and stay focused. And that’s what it looks like when we are focused. We can stop the run and make you one-dimensional, and we did that tonight. Proud of the effort. Proud of the effort of the coaches, and the gameplan that was put together, and we need to continue to get better,” Rogers said.

The Jacks are back home next weekend in the Dakota Marker matchup against North Dakota State. The Bison will be looking to avoid losing to every other Dakota school this year, after losses to South Dakota and North Dakota.

On the other side of yesterday’s game, the South Dakota Coyotes now have their work cut out for them for the rest of this season. With only their first FCS loss, the odds of making the playoffs are still high. But that’s only if the Yotes can show out in their last three games of the season; two of those coming against Southern Illinois and North Dakota.

Head coach Bob Nielson said it was a complete loss for all three phases of the game. But now they need to get back to the drawing board and make the most out of the rest of the season.

“You know, we were not as good of football team. And I’m not taking anything away from South Dakota State. I think they’ve got a really, really good football team and they’ve got a really experienced football team. They played like that today. But we weren’t our best today. We need to play better, and we can play better, and we will play better next week,” Nielson said.

The Coyotes are on the read next weekend in Carbondale, Illinois to take on the Salukis. They have one final home game yet this year on November 11 against North Dakota.

