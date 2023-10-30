Sheriff: Father, son dead after hours-long standoff near Hornick, IA

UPDATE

HORNICK, Iowa (KTIV) - A son and father have died after a standoff in northwest Iowa.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office says at about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, a man called 911 saying his son was shooting at him. The caller gave his location near Hornick at 2595 Old Highway 141 and law enforcement was sent to the area.

According to the sheriff’s office, once deputies got to the area they set up a perimeter. Authorities say they learned the suspected shooter, identified as 44-year-old Walter Sulsberger, was still on the property in a white pickup truck.

At about 9:10 p.m. Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan says he was able to contact Sulsberger over the phone. Sheehan says while on the phone with him, Walter Sulsberger said: “There would be no peaceful resolutions and made threats toward law enforcement officers.”

Law enforcement departments from around Hornick were called in to assist the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, with some of them bringing all their armored vehicles and tactical personnel. The Iowa State Patrol also brought in air support to help deal with the situation.

A standoff ensued and authorities say the sheriff’s office’s crisis negotiation spoke to Walter Sulsberger through the night.

At about 2:45 a.m. Monday, while the negotiator was trying to convince Walter Sulsberger to surrender, authorities say he opened fire at the tactical teams who were attempting to move in to take him into custody.

“Being met with gunfire and in fear for their lives and with no option, law enforcement personnel returned fire striking the suspect,” stated the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office in a press release.

Walter Sulsberger was pronounced dead at the scene. Walter Sulsberger’s father, 72-year-old Todd Sulsberger, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was contacted to investigate the officer-involved shooting and Todd Sulberger’s homicide.

The name of the officer, or officers, involved in the shooting has not been released.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

