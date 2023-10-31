9 Coyotes know they must regroup quickly with tough game at #10 Southern Illinois

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Coyotes are still ranked 9th after Saturday’s loss to the top-ranked Jacks. USD failed to take advantage of some early opportunities and the SDSU offensive line eventually dominated the game.

Bob Nielson’s team must take a deep breath and move on because every week in the Missouri Valley is a big challenge.

USD Football Coach Bob Nielson says, “We’ve got to regroup a little bit. There are some things from a game-planning standpoint we would definitely do differently playing them again that could put us in better positions. But that’s going to be the case every week. And we can’t do anything about that one, we have to do something about the next one.”

The Coyotes are at Southern Illinois and the 10th-ranked Salukis featured another top defense that lost to SDSU 17-10 two weeks ago...

