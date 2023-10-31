Brookings police report thefts from multiple vehicles

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings Police Department is investigating a series of vehicle break-ins that happened Friday night and Saturday morning.

The break-ins took place in the areas of 300-400 Medary Ave. South, between the 900 block of 1st Ave. and the 1000 block of Main Ave., the 700 block of 3rd St. South, and the 500 block of 2nd Ave.

Anyone with cameras in these areas is requested to review them and contact the Brookings Police Department with any video they believe would help in identifying the suspects.

You can provide information by calling the Brookings Police Department at 605-692-2113, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 605-692-STOP (7867), at brookingsareacrimestoppers.com, or by utilizing the P3 Tips app on your phone.

Some steps you can take to help protect your property are to always keep your vehicle locked, remove any valuables from your vehicle or hide the items if you are unable to remove them, park in well-lit areas, and immediately report suspicious activity to the Brookings Police Department at 605-692-2113.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.