A Chilly Halloween

The Wind Will Die Down
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Halloween is looking like a pretty chilly day! Highs will be in the 30s for most of the region and we’ll stay breezy with wind gusts around 30 or 40 mph, especially early in the day. The wind will die down Tuesday afternoon and evening but it’s going to be cold for trick-or-treating. Trick-or-treat temps will be in the 20s, so make sure you and the kids are wearing some warm clothes underneath those costumes!

Temperatures will gradually warm up through the rest of the week. Highs will slowly be warming up through the rest of the week. The 40s will be back on Wednesday with 50s returning Friday. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Don’t forget -- Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend, so you set your clocks back one hour Saturday night!

We’re tracking precipitation chances for next Sunday and Monday.

