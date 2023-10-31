Halloween do’s and don’ts when going through TSA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Halloween is the time of year when you can be anything from a superhero to Barbie, but one thing you don’t want to be is a nuisance to T.S.A. and your fellow passengers.

Jessica Mayle is the regional spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration.

“It’s dozens of items a day, I would say, across the state that probably get stopped, and there’s different levels. Some would require us to write a report over, and some of them we just say, ‘Hey, do you want to put this back in your car, or do you want to check it?’” said Mayle.

It can be especially tricky around Halloween because of costumes and accessories.

Mayle explained that items like toy guns or any fake blades are allowed to come along, but they must be in your checked baggage.

While fake explosives — such as hand grenades — are never permitted.

“It’s all year round, not just around Halloween, because you think about being in the cabin of an airplane, a contained environment. Somebody brings out a toy — you can’t tell if it’s a toy or not, and that would create panic,” Mayle said.

It’s also important to avoid wearing any face paint or a mask before getting in line.

“Identity verification is such an important part of what T.S.A. does because we have security protocols in place for different people based on what we know about them. Whether you’re T.S.A. precheck or not, whether you need enhanced screening in some way — we just want to make sure that you are who you are on your ID,” Mayle said.

Accidents do happen, and sometimes something makes it into your carry-on unintentionally. Mayle has some tips to help avoid that.

“It’s a good reminder to start with an empty bag while packing. You’re much less likely to put something in your bag for your trip that you shouldn’t have versus grabbing a bag that’s already packed,” Mayle said.

If you have any questions about what can fly with you, just check the TSA website under What can I bring?

