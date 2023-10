SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over the past two summers, an 8th grader in Kimball was giving people he doesn’t know a true gift of a lifetime.

Photojournalist Dave Hauck captured the story of Jhett Kirsch, who raised $5,200 for at least six veterans to travel to Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.