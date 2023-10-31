Avera Medical Minute
Luverne students, seniors team up to paint pumpkins this Halloween

Nearly two dozen third graders visited a Luverne nursing home to help paint pumpkins for residents.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUVERNE, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - In Luverne, an intergenerational connection and creativity played out on Halloween.

Nearly two dozen third graders visited a Luverne nursing home to help paint pumpkins with residents.

The staff at the nursing home said this allowed for heartwarming connections to be made between students and residents.

“It really helps our residents reconnect with some of the youth they don’t get to interact with, and it really sparks some conversations,” said Justin Jones with Good Samaritan Society in Luverne.

