Man accused of pointing gun at 6-year-old who left candy on wrong doorstep

MANHASSET, N.Y. (News 12) - A night of Halloween fun turned into a mother’s worst nightmare when a man allegedly pointed a gun at her 6-year-old son, who had accidentally left candy on the wrong doorstep.

In court documents, the mother told authorities she was in her car Saturday night when her son and daughter walked up the path to her daughter’s friend’s house in Manhasset, New York. The two rang the bell and left candy on the doorstep for Halloween.

After they left, the girl told her mom she thought they had taken the goody bag to the wrong house. So, the family returned to the area, and the mother says she had her 6-year-old son run back up to the house to get the candy.

Michael Yifan Wen, 43, is charged with menacing and endangering the welfare of a child after he allegedly pointed a gun at a 6-year-old boy outside his home. (Source: Police handout, News 12 Long Island via CNN)

She said that was when a man, later identified as 43-year-old Michael Yifan Wen, came out of the home and allegedly held a handgun to her son’s head.

“My son was scared for his life,” the mother said.

She said she yelled, “don’t shoot” and told authorities the incident “put me in fear for the life of my son.”

Wen was arrested and charged with menacing and endangering the welfare of a child. According to court documents, he said, “I just wanted to scare them.”

Wen’s attorney says the defendant, his wife and his three kids have been on edge over a couple of incidents where the doors of their home had been banged on at midnight and in the evening. He says even on the night before this incident, two strangers knocked on the door and ran away.

The attorney says Wen’s kids were terrified, and there were worries that somebody was trying to break in. No candy was left in any of those incidents.

Wen pleaded not guilty to the charges and is due back in court Nov. 13. Officials say his gun license has been suspended.

Copyright 2023 News 12 Long Island via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.