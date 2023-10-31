Mayor TenHaken highlights need for more mentors in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mayor Paul TenHaken shared his passion about the state of mentorship in the city at a briefing Tuesday morning.

Mentoring is “the first, easiest, and most impactful way to get involved in the community,” TenHaken said.

He noted that a lot of crime and trouble in the community, especially among young kids, can be resolved through mentorship.

There are 400 kids in the school system who are actively waiting for mentors.

LSS has about 160 students waiting for a mentor. You can learn more about mentoring through Lutheran Social Services here.

If the community has time, capacity, and a desire to serve, the best way to do it is through mentorship, TenHaken said.

Teammates Mentoring is an in-school mentorship program. They work with students in 3rd through 12th grade. Students can request a mentor themselves or can be recommended by teachers or parents.

You can apply at siouxfallsteammates.org.

Police Chief Jon Thum said, “You’re either doing something to help our community, or you’re doing nothing.” He challenged the community to get involved and sign up to mentor through one of many available programs in the city.

Thum said young people who feel more connected to their community are more likely to be invested in the city and less likely to offend.

“The answer for some of our challenges is not simply with a badge — it’s with a community putting effort and time into kids,” he said.

“If you’re wondering, ‘Can I do this? Do I have the skillset?’ It’s just a matter of showing up and being willing,” Thum said.

More information about mentoring through Sioux 52 can be found here.

Learn about mentoring through the Sioux Falls School District here.

