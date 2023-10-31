Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

School districts plan remote learning days as winter nears

While some have stuck to keeping snow days and adding on time at the end of the year, others are honing in on e-learning.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter weather in South Dakota will always be a factor for schools when planning their calendars. While some have stuck to keeping snow days and adding on time at the end of the year, others are still honing in and attempting to stop that with e-learning.

Ever since the pandemic forced school districts to utilize remote learning, many have now taken those strategies and used them to avoid adding snow days with e-learning days.

After holding off on remote learning, the Sioux Falls School District is one of the newest districts in the state to add remote learning. Assistant Superintendent Teresa Boysen said the district wanted to make sure students had everything they needed physically before switching, as well as making sure every lesson could be accessed online.

“We used the summer to develop how this would roll out. We have Canvas as our learning management platform, and our teachers will post their assignments and everything in that platform by 9:00 in the morning. And then be there to support our students and families throughout the day with any questions, or additional materials they might need,” Boysen said.

Boysen said if the weather outlook shows a poor forecast, students will be sent home with electronic devices the day before. And a final call will be made that morning, on whether students should stay home or come back to school.

But not every school district in South Dakota is making the move to remote learning. In fact, at least one school district has got rid of their remote learning plan after implementing it a couple of years ago.

Elkton School District Superintendent Brian Jandahl said the district is back to snow days after starting remote learning after the pandemic. That’s because staff felt that for elementary-age students, the quality of learning online wasn’t as effective as in-person classes.

“Basically, they came up with a statement that we shared at our November board meeting a year ago, that said the effectiveness of e-learning for our students will never be as great as the quality of learning experienced with teachers in the room,” Jandahl said.

So instead, the Elkton School District decided to tack on an additional eight days to the end of it’s calendar. But Jandahl said they don’t plan on using all of them, as long as the district meets the 173-equivalent days that is required by the Department of Education.

“So we have 180 days on our school calendar for students. But it also says that we will stop when we hit 173 days,” Jandahl said.

Boysen said the move to remote learning doesn’t mean the Sioux Falls School District is completely eliminating snow days. If there is winter weather that pops up, something that wasn’t forecasted and students don’t have the devices they need, they would then call a snow day.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown police car (file)
Teenage girl shot in Watertown
The scene of a standoff north of Hornick, Iowa where authorities say there was a fatal...
Sheriff: Father, son dead after hours-long standoff near Hornick, IA
The Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band has allegedly had to deal with items thrown at them from...
Empty alcohol bottles allegedly thrown at SDSU marching band
FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg listens during a joint House and Senate Appropriations...
Ex-North Dakota lawmaker charged with flying to Prague with intent to rape a minor
Sioux Falls police arrest man following assault in car

Latest News

While some have stuck to keeping snow days and adding on time at the end of the year, others...
School districts plan remote learning days as winter nears
Nearly two dozen third graders visited a Luverne nursing home to help paint pumpkins for...
Luverne students, seniors team up to paint pumpkins this Halloween
Luverne students, seniors team up to paint pumpkins this Halloween
Luverne students, seniors team up to paint pumpkins this Halloween
SiouxFalls.Business Report: Construction begins for Mapleton Golf Club & a new pickleball venue...
SiouxFalls.Business Report: Construction begins for Mapleton Golf Club & a new pickleball venue coming to town