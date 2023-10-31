Sioux Falls NICU babies get dressed up for Halloween

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some of Sioux Falls’ newest residents celebrated their first-ever Halloween this week.

Costumes seen at Sanford Health and Avera Health included a taco, Harry Potter, Nemo, and Ted Lasso.

Staff at Sanford say that marking occasions like these can help lift families’ spirits and make the holidays special.

“The circumstances that we were dealt, to be able to dress up and to be able to make this holiday fun for him and look back, maybe 20 years from now — to look at his costumes will be just really great. It really brings joy to us, and we’re really happy that we can partake in this Halloween event,” said mother Polly Gill.

Photos courtesy of Avera Health.

