SiouxFalls.Business Report: Construction begins for Mapleton Golf Club & a new pickleball venue coming to town

Construction has officially started at the new Mapleton Golf Club, the first new private golf course in Sioux Falls in over 60 years.

Mapleton will encompass 210 acres northeast of Interstate 229 and Interstate 90, across from the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery and along Slip Up Creek.

This is not the same mix of uses as the city’s other country clubs. There is no swimming or tennis, and instead, there will be overnight accommodations with two dozen suites, as well as a clubhouse with a restaurant and bar, boardroom and meeting space.

Because initial construction got underway this fall, it puts them on pace for a full year of construction next year and everything opening at once toward the end of 2025.

Golfers evidently are ready for it, too, because about half the memberships are already spoken for.

Switching gears, one of the fastest growing sports across the country is pickleball, and the sport continues to advance in the Sioux Falls area.

A new venue could help with this effort.

There is a new indoor pickleball venue coming to downtown Sioux Falls.

The Pickle Pu is from the owners of Remedy Brewing and will be located in a warehouse right behind their location at 8th and Railroad Center.

You’ll find four pickleball courts available to reserve, space to bring over food and beverages and room for other games.

They’re going to e moving quickly with this one. You might even be playing pickleball before the end of the year.

