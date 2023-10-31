T. Denny Sanford gifts DSU $7M for indoor practice facility

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota State University has secured a gift of $7 million from T. Denny Sanford to help the school move forward with the construction of an indoor practice facility.

Phase I of the Dakota State University’s athletics master plan is well underway with the construction of the Athletics Events Center, football stadium, track complex, and soccer field

The indoor practice facility is Phase II of the plan.

With the gift, the school will look at multiple plan options, but the initial consideration is a seasonal dome facility. This would be placed over the current Dan Beacom Track Complex and DSU soccer field, providing space for an indoor track/training environment from November through April.

“Phase II is a huge step forward for our athletics department,” said Jeff Dittman, athletics director at DSU. “An indoor facility, such as a dome, will be a tremendous training aid for multiple DSU sports as well as providing a competition venue for various high school and youth sports tournaments. It will also be a competition center for DSU and girl’s high school softball programs throughout the region in the spring. These teams that travel to Madison to practice and/or compete will provide a strong benefit to the community businesses as well.”

This facility would benefit the indoor track and field athletes, who would no longer need to train outdoors or run in the hallways of the Fieldhouse. The structure will also impact student-athletes in cross country, football, softball, and other sports such as soccer and drone racing, both as a practice facility and as a site for indoor meets. This versatility will benefit the recruitment and retention of student-athletes, Dittman said.

The community will also benefit from an indoor facility. Community groups and teams would be able to host various events such as youth tournaments, meets and games. It could also provide a walking track for community members in the winter. Inflatable domes, or air supported structures, use air pressure to keep the dome inflated. If DSU moves forward with the dome option, it could be ready for use in late 2025. At 327 feet wide, almost 600 feet wide, and 100 feet tall, it would be the largest dome facility in the United States.

“We sincerely appreciate Mr. Sanford’s generosity to provide options for our student-athletes,” said José-Marie Griffiths, president of DSU. “With growing numbers of student athletes, and plans to add additional programs such as soccer and drone racing, this expanded capacity will be invaluable for our programs.”

