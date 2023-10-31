Top two teams win in AA volleyball as #1 Harrisburg remains unbeaten with narrow victory over Arrows
#2 Washington rolls to sweep while Tigers win in 5 sets
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISBURG and SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Harrisburg volleyball team was pushed to 5 sets by 4th ranked Watertown Monday night before the Tigers prevailed to improved to 26-0. Gabi Zachariasen led the way with 26 kills. The Arrows are 23-6.
Also in AA, the Washington depth proved too much as they swept the 5th-ranked O’Gorman Knights on their home floor. WHS is now 23-3 and OG 14-10.
