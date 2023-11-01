Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

10pm Sportscast Tuesday, October 31st

Volleyball, Football and Canaries news
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Busy night in both college and high school volleyball including the Iowa State Tournament with Western Christian and Boyden Hull both advancing. Navarro Schunke of Brandon Valley has made his collegiate choice. Jimmy Rogers knows the Bison will be a big challenge Saturday despite their 2 losses and Mike Meyer will be back with the Canaries.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown police car (file)
Teenage girl shot in Watertown
The scene of a standoff north of Hornick, Iowa where authorities say there was a fatal...
Sheriff: Father, son dead after hours-long standoff near Hornick, IA
The Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band has allegedly had to deal with items thrown at them from...
Empty alcohol bottles allegedly thrown at SDSU marching band
FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg listens during a joint House and Senate Appropriations...
Ex-North Dakota lawmaker charged with flying to Prague with intent to rape a minor
Sioux Falls police arrest man following assault in car

Latest News

Western Christian and Boyden Hull advance at Iowa State Volleyball Tournament
Western Christian and Boyden Hull advance at Iowa State Volleyball Tournament
SDSU coach knows his team will face another tough test in NDSU for Dakota Marker
SDSU’s Jimmy Rogers knows his team will face another tough challenge against NDSU for the Dakota Marker
USF edges Augustana in 5-set thriller in NSIC Volleyball at Elmen Center
USF edges Augustana in 5-set thriller in NSIC Volleyball at Elmen Center
Top-ranked Northwestern rolls to sweep of Briar Cliff in GPAC Volleyball
Top-ranked Northwestern rolls to 23rd win with sweep at Briar Cliff
SF Christian wins for 30th time in Region 3-A win over West Central
SF Christian wins for 30th time with Region 3-A sweep of West Central