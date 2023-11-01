Avera Medical Minute
The 437 Project makes additional donation to Helpline Center

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After raising over $250,000 in September, a cross-state running journey to raise awareness and funds for mental health challenges donated an additional $22,000 on Wednesday.

The 437 Project held a 4-day, relay-style run across South Dakota with 12 runners to raise money for Helpline Center, which added another position thanks to the project’s donation.

“Months after the completion of this year’s The 437 Project, this incredible cause is continuing to make an impact on countless lives,” said Ariana Mount, Communications Manager for The 437 Project. “The community support for this project has been astonishing, as people hear about The 437 Project and our mission to bolster mental health resources in South Dakota.”

“The additional funds provided by the 437 Project will continue to move the Helpline Center’s suicide prevention work forward across the state,” said Janet Kittams, CEO of Helpline Center. “We are excited to be able to expand our coaster campaign that promotes reaching out for help through the 988 Lifeline. The additional funds will allow us to reach even more people as they visit local restaurants across South Dakota.”

In its first two years, The 437 Project has donated $394,216 to Helpline Center.

You can learn more at the437Project.org.

