Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

5-year-old boy dies after being hit by car, walking home from a neighbor’s house

He was transported to Tift Regional Medical Center, where he later died from multiple blunt force traumas.
By Lenah Allen, WALB News Team and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - A 5-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car in Georgia on Sunday, according to the Tift County coroner.

According to Corner Melissa Carroll, Devin Estes was across the street playing outside with his neighbors.

He later was going back to his home with an adult when he was trying to cross the street and was hit by a car on Highway 319.

He was taken to Tift Regional Medical Center where he later died from multiple blunt force traumas.

Glenn S., a witness, said he saw the aftermath of the accident as Estes’ parents and other stopped drivers were trying to give him CPR.

The witness also said the driver who hit Estes did pull over and help the family. It is unknown if the driver was cited or not.

“Things like this can happen out of nowhere and yeah, it’s just really sad. I’m praying,” Glenn said.

Many people are sharing their condolences to the family on a funeral home’s website where his obituary is posted.

Tift County Schools is also mourning his loss, as Devin was a student at G.O. Bailey Elementary School, and shared a post on Facebook.

The family is accepting donations through a church fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses.

Copyright 2023 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a standoff north of Hornick, Iowa where authorities say there was a fatal...
Sheriff: Father, son dead after hours-long standoff near Hornick, IA
The Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band has allegedly had to deal with items thrown at them from...
Empty alcohol bottles allegedly thrown at SDSU marching band
Dakota State University has secured a gift of $7 million from T. Denny Sanford to help the...
T. Denny Sanford gifts DSU $7M for indoor practice facility
Some of Sioux Falls’ newest residents celebrated their first-ever Halloween this week.
Sioux Falls NICU babies get dressed up for Halloween
Officers have recorded 12 car break-ins so far.
Brookings police report thefts from multiple vehicles

Latest News

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida got into the Halloween spirit, saying they...
Deputies make ‘major breakthrough’ in hunt for Michael Myers
'Fight like a Ninja' hockey tournament
A Hockey Tournament dedicated to mental health
A Hockey Tournament dedicated to mental health
A Hockey Tournament dedicated to mental health
City of Sioux Falls
LIVE at 10:30: One Sioux Falls briefing gives overview of street construction projects
Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives for his civil business fraud trial at New York...
Donald Trump’s sons Don Jr. and Eric set to testify at fraud trial that threatens family’s empire