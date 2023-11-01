8th & St. Paul upgrade: Drivers still run 4-way stop in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Today would have been the 27th birthday for a Sioux Falls man whose life was cut short in a fatal crash a few weeks ago.

We’re introducing you to the woman he left behind, and questions about improving safety in the location of the crash, known to be a problem spot through the years.

Instead of lighting birthday candles on a cake for Skyler Bohn, Brandi Bohn remembers the man she loved and how he embraced life, including his passion for riding his motorcycle.

“He loved it,” Bohn said. “That was his favorite thing, and he actually just got that one about a year ago.”

He was all about spending time outdoors with those he loved.

“Rock climbing. He got me into kayaking. It was always an adventure. It was always fun,” said Bohn.

Like many who live in the Leader’s Park area, the intersection of 8th and St. Paul was known to the locals as a hazard.

“We actually almost had another motorcyclist that ran that stop sign, so it’s a constant problem,” Bohn said.

On Oct. 2, she heard of a crash there and checked her phone for Skyler’s location. It was at 8th and St. Paul.

“And the pinging never moved. And I was like, ‘Oh, my god. It’s sky.”

Skyler didn’t survive the crash, and a memorial now resides where he drew his last breath.

Neighborhood resident Cathy Thayer sees more cars in the area as the old school for the deaf campus grows with new facilities.

“There’s been a lot more traffic on the streets,” Thayer said.

She noticed the interchange transition from a 2-way to a 4-way stop Monday.

“We’ve just wanted to make sure that everyone is aware of it up now, and that stop means stop — not just tap and go. It is a stop,” Thayer said.

Bohn thinks a complete overhaul of the intersection could save lives.

“The neighborhood would love a roundabout there that is going to slow traffic down. And they have no choice but to pay attention because I would hate to see somebody go sailing over that thing,” Bohn said.

Dakota News Now reached out to the City of Sioux Falls and asked if there would be additional signs to notate the new 4-way stop.

We were told the police department is always alerted to these types of changes to keep an extra eye on things.

Traffic Operations Engineer Heath Hofftiezer said, “The City of Sioux Falls will be adding spinners to the top of the new stop signs at 8th Street and St. Paul Avenue to help alert people to the intersection changes.”

