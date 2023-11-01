Avera Medical Minute
Brandon Valley’s Navarro Schunke chooses college football over wrestling at Kansas State

Brandon Valley senior will become a Wildcat on the gridiron
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:26 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Brandon Valley’s Navarro Schunke has made up his mind about the college sport he will play. And he had plenty of offers for both football and wrestling at the highest level, despite missing his junior season to injury.

But the Lynx standout has chosen football at Kansas State where for Harrisburg QB Jacob Knuth transferred to from Minnesota.

Schunke’s track record as a heavyweight wrestler made for a tough choice. But at 6-5, 290 with room for more growth, he could certainly be playing on Sundays some day... His Lynx have a re-match with Lincoln Friday in the 11-AAA semi-finals at Howard Wood Field at 6 o’clock.

