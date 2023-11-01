Business community gathers for WIN in Workforce Summit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Development Foundation hosted its sixth annual WIN in Workforce Summit on Wednesday.

The event focuses on innovation, and CEOs from across the area hosted a panel discussing topics including AI, recruiting and the future of work.

Gen Z students discussed their experience entering the workforce.

“It’s wonderful to see so many youth that stood up when we were talking to them because we do need to mentor our youth, go into the school systems — partner with a private sector and also with a public sector to get the mentorships and let them know that the job opportunities are out there, and it’s ever evolving,” said Harriet Wocum, owner and president of Madison Investments.”

Industry leaders, innovative educators and business professionals from the Upper Midwest region attended.

