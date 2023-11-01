Avera Medical Minute
The chance to name a DOT snowplow is back

Wednesday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Aaron Doudna
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s fourth annual Snowplow Naming Contest is now open.

The contest has been put on for the last three years, and thousands of names have been submitted throughout the state by classrooms, daycares, businesses, retirement communities, and individuals.

“The 2022-23 winter season was definitely one for the record-books,” said Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt. “Our SDDOT winter operations staff worked countless hours to remove snow in some of the toughest winter weather conditions experienced in recent years. The snowplow contest is a fun, yet purposeful, way to interact with the public to encourage usage of vital winter weather related resources like SD511.”

The contest is open through Nov. 30. The official entry form, rules and previous contest winning names can be found at https://dot.sd.gov. The contest is found under the featured resources section on the home page.

When the contest closes, SDDOT personnel will vote for their favorite entries. In December, the SDDOT will officially announce one named snowplow within each of the 12 SDDOT geographic areas.

