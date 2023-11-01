Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Deadwood man sentenced to prison following Sturgis Rally sex sting

Deadwood man sentenced for internet sex crime.
Deadwood man sentenced for internet sex crime.(MGN Online)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Donald William Laun, 62 of Deadwood, was sentenced Oct. 24 to 10 years in federal prison following his conviction of attempted enticement of a minor using the internet. Earlier this year Laun pleaded guilty to the enticement charge.

Laun was arrested due to an undercover sex trafficking operation during the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The annual operation is conducted in an effort to target and arrest internet predators.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Laun was involved in chats and sexually explicit text messages with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. However, the person was an undercover agent. Laun was arrested when he went to meet the minor.

Download the KOTA News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are still investigating what caused the massive explosion that literally blew her...
Daughter and sister of Humboldt house explosion victims reflects on tragedy
Lake County school nurse saves child's life
Third grader’s school nurse makes lifesaving discovery, mom says
First United Methodist Tree to be taken down, replaced with artificial tree
First United Methodist Tree to be taken down, replaced with artificial tree
Today would have been the 27th birthday for a Sioux Falls man whose life was cut short in a...
8th & St. Paul upgrade: Drivers still run 4-way stop in Sioux Falls
Nebraska law enforcement on the scene south of Allen, Tuesday night.
Nebraska man dies during standoff near Allen

Latest News

Gov. Kristi Noem held a signing ceremony for the Gaming Compact between the state of South...
Noem holds signing ceremony for gaming compact between state & Rosebud Sioux Tribe
Target is offering a full Thanksgiving meal for $25.
Target serves up $25 Thanksgiving meal
Aberdeen hit-and-run
Watch: Aberdeen police working to identify vehicle in hit-and-run
Thursday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
Thursday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
Inside the November edition of 605 Magazine
Inside the November edition of 605 Magazine