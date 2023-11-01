Avera Medical Minute
First United Methodist Tree to be taken down, replaced with artificial tree

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A beloved and iconic tree in downtown Sioux Falls soon will be no more.

The 50-foot tree near the First United Methodist Church has died. The tree has been in the spot along Minnesota Avenue since the 1990s and was decorated every Christmas.

Church leaders informed the congregation this week that the tree had died and would be cut down in the coming weeks before becoming a safety hazard.

An artificial tree has been purchased and will be put up every year in its place with the first official lighting set for Nov. 26.

