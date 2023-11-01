Avera Medical Minute
Following 2022 fire, Cherry Creek Grill to remain closed

Wednesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After decades in business, an eastside Sioux Falls restaurant that has been closed since a fire in Sept. 2022 will close its doors for good.

Owner Charlie Kniep, who also has owned and operated TC’s Referee in Sioux Falls for over 30 years, announced the closure on Wednesday, explaining that Cherry Creek Grill was in the process of upgrading facilities and equipment prior to the fire.

Kneip said the building, land, and liquor license will be sold in the near future and his focus will be solely on TC’s Referee.

“If I was 20 years younger, there would be no question, I would be reopening,” Kneip explained.

All Cherry Creek gift cards will be honored at TC’s Referee, located on West 26th Street.

